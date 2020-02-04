2020 February 4 17:45

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade starts drafting legislation amendments for autonomous navigation

Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade says the work has begun on development of amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation in the part of legal relationship arising from using autonomous ships. According to the federal portal for draft regulations, the amendments are to come into effect in March 2021.



Public discussion of the initiative will last till 18 February 2020.

The Ministry also informed about the beginning of work on drafting RF Government’s Decree focused on creation of legal conditions for experimental operation of seagoing autonomous ships under the flag of the Russian Federation that will ensure proactive introduction of technologies for automatically and remotely controlled navigation.



The documents have not been published yet.



