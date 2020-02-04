2020 February 4 15:44

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved construction of TERMINAL bunkering base at port of Murmansk

On 31 January 2020, Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) issued an approval of documentation under the project on construction of offshore and onshore parts of OOO TERMINAL’s bunkering base in Murmansk, Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.



Earlier the project obtained an environmental approval from Russia’s Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service (14.08.2019, No 166-п.).

The bunkering base is intended for accepting, storage and reloading onto road and seaborne transport of oil products delivered by railway.

The facility is to include a two-way tank car rack, a tank farm, an oil product pumping station and an automated station for loading of tank cars, a transfer metering station, a transforming station, a boiling house and other facilities.