2020 February 4 15:21

Petersburg Oil Terminal transshipped 7.9 million tonnes of oil products in 2019, up 2.6% YoY

Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) says its transshipment of oil products in January-December 2019 totaled 7.8 million tonnes, up 2.6% year-on-year. The bulk of oil products was delivered by railways.

According to the company’s statement, the share of the terminal in total transshipment of oil products via Big Port St. Petersburg continued to decrease from 84.1% to 79.9%, year-on-year.

In the reporting period transshipment of dark oil products grew by 8.9%, year-on-year, to 4.9 million tonnes, transshipment of light oil products fell by 6.5%, year-on-year, to 2.9 million tonnes. Dark oil products accounted for 62% of the terminal’s total throughput.



Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of POT BoD, attributes the growth to redirection of some oil product flows from Balarus to Russia’s Baltic ports and to expansion of the range of oil products hndled by the terminal.



Among other achievements Mikhail Skigin mentioned active implementation of the announced investment projects. In particular, the construction of a new 40,000-cbm tank. It is to be put into operation by the beginning of river navigation season of 2020. Investments into construction of the tank are as high as RUB 1 billion. Upon the project completion, POT engineers will commence modernization of two 20,000 cbm tanks and reconstruction of POT’s ‘old’ part. Total investments under the programme are estimated at over RUB 7 billion. It is to be completed by 2024.



Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2019, POT shipped over 7.9 million tonnes of oil products.