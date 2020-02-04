2020 February 4 15:06

Centurion selects Novigo for their end-to-end digital enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA

Centurion, a multi-operational logistics provider company in Dubai, UAE, says it has appointed Novigo for their End to End Enterprise Transformation. The aim of the project is to establish a seamless overall SAP S/4HANA Digital Business Solution. This will help to create a competitive advantage for Centurion in the highly complex shipping market.



Novigo will use its expertise in the Digital Supply Chain area, to help Centurion Shipping with their SAP S/4 HANA Transformation and SAP Trading Solutions. Furthermore, an SAP Transportation Management Solution (SAP TM) with SAP’s specific Container Shipping Line (CSL) application will be implemented. This will be the first implementation of its kind.



To support future growth and profitability, Centurion Shipping’s global supply chain processes must be taken to the next level. The scope has been designed and tailored for Centurion’s specific operations to enable a smart and scalable run of business. “With Novigo we have found the right partner, who is very experienced in SAP Digital Transformations with over 60 successful SAP Digital SCM implementations.” said Mohammed Ahmadabadi, Chief Strategy Officer & Project Sponsor, at Centurion Shipping.



“We are honoured and very excited to support Centurion Shipping in the important journey of transforming its entire business platform with SAP’s Digital Supply Chain Solutions at the core.” said Joerg Rohde, CEO of Novigo. “In partnership with Centurion, we will unleash the power of SAP S4/HANA to take Centurion’s business performance to the next level”, Rohde said.



About Centurion:



“Centurion Shipping L.L.C.” is a logistics service provider company based in Dubai, UAE. It performs a wide range of services in shipping business across the globe and provides a door to door logistics experience to its clients. Centurion has companies responsible for various core logistics business operations with offices in the Middle East, India, China and Singapore. Its Innovative culture enables to create tangible results across their operations.