2020 February 4 14:55

GTNS supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor

Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) supports the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor. The event will be held in Moscow on 27 February 2020 in the framework of the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation).

The 3rd Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom. It will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

The Congress delegates will obtain comprehensive information on the plans of dredging works in Russia for 2020. Special attention will be paid to the Arctic and Northern Sea Route projects. Reliable valuation of damage risk for the environment and the biological resources is getting increasingly crucial. The first day of the Congress will include a competent discussion of the latest solutions in the market of dedicated dredging vessels and equipment. The second day will feature the discussion of regulatory changes in the segment of hydraulic engineering structures as part of the regulatory guillotine. Special focus will be placed on construction of new hydrosystems at inland water ways of the country.

The Congress Programme and Participation Terms can be provided upon request.

Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) offers a complete range of services ensuring safe operation of hydraulic engineering structures in sea and river ports. With its qualified personnel, engineering infrastructure, wide range of equipment, mechanisms and floating facilities, the company ensures high quality of works.

