2020 February 4 13:42

Stroytransgaz to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of Pionersky terminal

Stroytransgaz has been defined as a contractor to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of the Pionersky international terminal in the Kaliningrad Region. According to the regional government, Stroytransgaz JSC won the request for quotation in electronic form.



The project is being implemented by FSUE Rosmorport under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Transport System Development”.



The project is to be implemented by the end of 2021.



