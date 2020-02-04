2020 February 4 16:03

Ocean Infinity launches a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada

Ocean Infinity has announced the launch of a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada.

Armada, with a focus on combining technology and sustainability, will initially add fifteen bespoke designed marine robots to Ocean Infinity’s current fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles.

The launch of Armada marks a major technological advance in the industry. Each unmanned surface robot will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters. These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and ROVs for visual and acoustic data acquisition.

Armada’s fleet requires neither people on board nor a host vessel nearby. Instead they will be controlled and operated by experienced mariners via satellite communications from state of the art onshore facilities in both Austin (Texas) and Southampton (England). With zero people required at sea Armada operations are set to be the safest the industry has seen. The fleet approach produces up to 90% less CO2 than other conventional survey vessels, also making it the most environmentally sustainable company in the industry.

Armada’s fleet is currently under construction and is expected to be deployable by the end of 2020.