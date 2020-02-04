2020 February 4 12:36

Throughput of port Azov in January 2020 fell by 39% to 366,000 tonnes

In January 2020, seaport of Azov handled 366,000 tonnes of cargo, down 39%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 39% to 366,000 tonnes.

Imports grew by 6% to 24,000 tonnes, exports fell by 37% to 364,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic plunged by half to 79,000 tonnes with transit cargo handled in January 2020 (in January 2019 – 5,500 tonnes of transit cargo).



In the reporting period, transshipment of grain fell by 28% to 262,000 tonnes, coal transshipment sank four times to 45,000 tonnes, transshipment of oil products – by 14% to 32,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 111 arrivals and 11 departures versus 165 arrivals and 168 departures in January 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.