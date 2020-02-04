2020 February 4 13:01

Port of Gothenburg to request a Maritime Declaration of Health from all calling vessels

Due to the Coronavirus, the Gothenburg Port Authority will, on its own initiative, request a Maritime Declaration of Health from all calling vessels at the Port of Gothenburg. This applies from Monday, February 3, until further notice, the company said in its release.



If an approaching vessel states that it has an ill person on board who has been in a WHO-classified risk area, the port's quarantine plan will be activated and infection control doctors will be contacted. These doctors then make a medical assessment.

According to infection control doctors in contact with the Gothenburg Port Authority, pilots and other port staff can board without risk to their own health if they do not meet the sick person. The Maritime Declaration of Health covers, among other things, if someone in the crew has been in an identified risk area for the past two weeks and if someone is sick on board the ship.