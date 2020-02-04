-
2020 February 4 12:12
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :
Effective February 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
Perimeter: EPIC 1 & EPIC 2 Lines
Origin range: From all North European ports (including United Kingdom & Scandinavia)
Destination range: To North West India & Pakistan ports and inland points via said ports
Cargo: Dry
Amounts: USD 100 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 100 per 40' dry (all types)
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2020 February 4
2020 February 3
2020 February 2
2020 February 1
|16:43
|NYK examines concept of using ammonia as marine fuel
|14:33
|USCG, partners rescue two boaters off Hawaii
|13:22
|Fincantieri delivers Seven Seas Splendor in Ancona
|12:42
|Essar Ports grows cargo handling by over 20 percent in Q3 FY2019-20