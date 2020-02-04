2020 February 4 12:12

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :

Effective February 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Perimeter: EPIC 1 & EPIC 2 Lines

Origin range: From all North European ports (including United Kingdom & Scandinavia)

Destination range: To North West India & Pakistan ports and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry

Amounts: USD 100 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 100 per 40' dry (all types)