  2020 February 4

    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :
    Effective February 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
     Perimeter: EPIC 1 & EPIC 2 Lines
     Origin range: From all North European ports (including United Kingdom & Scandinavia)
     Destination range: To North West India & Pakistan ports and inland points via said ports
     Cargo: Dry
     Amounts: USD 100 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 100 per 40' dry (all types)

