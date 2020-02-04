2020 February 4 10:45

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond April 30th, 2020, the company said in its release.

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To China and North & South Asia base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Amounts: USD 950 per 20'ST | USD 1,250 per 40'ST | USD 1,250 per 40'HC