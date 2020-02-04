-
2020 February 4 10:37
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for January 2020
In January 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 617 374 passengers, which is a 12.4% increase compared to January 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 29 786 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.4% to 72 965 units in the same comparison, Tallink says in a press release.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2020 were the following:
January 2020
January 2019
Change
Passengers
617 374
549 278
12.4%
Finland - Sweden
182 146
146 591
24.3%
Estonia - Finland
328 241
314 265
4.4%
Estonia - Sweden
63 455
45 388
39.8%
Latvia - Sweden
43 532
43 034
1.2%
Cargo Units
29 786
31 475
-5.4%
Finland - Sweden
6 876
5 975
15.1%
Estonia - Finland
17 995
21 288
-15.5%
Estonia - Sweden
3 830
2 898
32.2%
Latvia - Sweden
1 085
1 314
-17.4%
Passenger Vehicles
72 965
71 236
2.4%
Finland - Sweden
8 329
6 422
29.7%
Estonia - Finland
56 520
56 661
-0.2%
Estonia - Sweden
4 284
3 524
21.6%
Latvia - Sweden
3 832
4 629
-17.2%
The following operational factors influenced the development in January 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.
The difference in the number of cargo units transported in January compared to the same period last year is the result of different freight capacities in the month of January in 2019 and 2020 due to market participants' vessel dockings.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.
