2020 February 4 10:11

LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production in 2019 grew by 1.4% YoY to 2.35 million boe per day

In the fourth quarter of 2019 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production excluding the West Qurna-2 project was 2,388 thousand boe per day, which is 3.4% higher quarter-on-quarter. As a result, in 2019 production was 2,350 thousand boe per day which is 1.4% higher year-on-year. The increase was mainly driven by the development of gas projects in Uzbekistan, LUKOIL says in a press release.

Oil production excluding the West Qurna-2 project in 2019 totaled 85.9 million tonnes, which is 0.3% higher year-on-year.

In 2019, LUKOIL Group's gas production was 35.0 billion cubic meters, which is 4.5% higher year-on-year. The main driver of gas production growth was the development of projects in Uzbekistan.

