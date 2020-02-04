2020 February 4 09:50

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2020 grew by 20% to 102,700 tonnes

In January 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 102.700 tonnes, up 20%, year-on-year (vs 87,700 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 90,300 tonnes, fuel containing material – over 10,700 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations increased from 273 to 255.