2020 February 3 16:42

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2020 remained flat YoY at 5.61 million tonnes

In January 2020, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) lifted 5 611 202 gross tons (44 466 469 barrels) of crude oil, 53 tankers were handled. January lifting schedule was completed in full, the company says in a press release.

Out of the 5 611 202 tons lifted in January 2020, 2 506 632 tons of crude was from Tengiz field, 904 978 tons from Karachaganak field, 1 416 758 tons from Kashagan field and 110 381 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In January, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4 938 749 tons of crude, and 672 453 tons of lifted crude was received from the Russian territory.

Recall that in 2019, 63,256,105 tons of crude oil were shipped at the CPC Marine Terminal, which exceeded the results of 2018 by 2,172,074 tons and set a new record for the annual shipment of the CPC oil port.

From 2001 through January 31, 2020, 651 462 990 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 567 829 554 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 83 633 436 tons of crude was produced in Russia.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75.