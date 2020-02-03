2020 February 3 17:06

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent and from Mediterranean to Far East

Hapag-Lloyd announces an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube) containers on the Eastbound trade from North Europe to Middle East and Indian Subcontinent and on the Eastbound trade from Mediterranean to Far East (excl. Japan).

Valid for sailings commencing on March 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rates from North Europe to Middle East and Indian Subcontinent will be:



Valid for sailings commencing on March 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rates from South Europe to Far East (excl.Japan) will be: