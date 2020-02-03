2020 February 3 16:24

YILPORT Huelva is awarded for its implementation of NAVIS N4

The Huelva Port association organized an event to recognize the work of its associates and other companies in the province linked to the port activity, and logistics. YILPORT Huelva is awarded in the Business Innovation category with its recent implementation of Navis N4 Terminal Operations System, the company said in its release.

As YILPORT Huelva Operations Manager Francisco Jimenez emphasized that, “It is a pride to represent such a large human group that it made possible the implementation of NAVIS N4, without altering our activity and our productivity. A team that from Istanbul to Lisbon, with a centre in Huelva has made it possible for the port community of Huelva to communicate in real-time with our GLC in Lisbon, we can visualize and monitor operations in real-time and place ourselves as the second paperless Terminal in Spain; after our sister YILPORT Ferrol.”