2020 February 3 16:15

Implementation of projects under South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020 discussed in Kotka

On January 24, 2020, the representatives of “PP of SPb MF” PLC together with the Muitipass Port project partner Port of HaminaKotka Ltd took part in a meeting with the mayor of Kotka, Mr. Esa Sirvio, to discuss perspectives for regular sea links between the cities as the result of implementation of projects under the South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020, PP of SPb MF says in a press release.

Under the above-mentioned Programme, “PP of SPb MF” PLC is implementing a project on the reconstruction of the marine permanent multilateral Russian Federation State border checkpoint at the Sea Port Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg (Multipass Port), the purpose of which is to organize infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient crossing borders of the Russian Federation for passengers and vehicles arriving by ferry to Saint-Petersburg.

In its turn, Port of HaminaKotka Ltd is working on a project to develop the infrastructure of the passenger terminal of the Kantasatama port in Kotka (KOTKA PAX), within the framework of which the necessary infrastructure for the passenger and cargo terminal will be created, ensuring efficient and uninterrupted operation, as well as the basis for border and customs control.

The Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg assists the Port of HaminaKotka in passenger transport development based on its experience as the only specialized seaport in Russia providing cruise and ferry boats travel services.

During the meeting, the main issues of the above projects implementation as well as development of the territories adjacent to the ports were discussed, the main tasks for organization of regular maritime transportation were identified.

Representatives of “PP of SPb MF” PLC also handed over the award of the South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020 “For the best communications in the Muitipass Port project implementation” to Port of HaminaKotka Ltd.