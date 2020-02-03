2020 February 3 15:27

Maritime Minister meets ABP Apprentices at Port of Southampton

ABP says the Port of Southampton has welcomed Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani MP as she met with current ABP Apprentices based at the UK’s number one export port, to learn more about their roles in the lead up to National Apprenticeship Week (3 – 9 Feb).

During her visit, apprentices working in different strands of the maritime industry shared their experiences and also their prospects for the future. In turn, the Minister was able to discuss the government‘s ambitious strategy to encourage more young people to seek out rewarding careers in the sector, as outlined in the Maritime 2050 strategy.

Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani MP, said: ”It‘s fantastic to see ABP’s continued support of apprenticeships and the many opportunities for recruits to learn new skills and help shape the future of our industry.

“Encouraging more people to join the maritime sector through apprenticeships is a priority for government. It‘s great that ABP is making such progress in supporting new talent and growing the maritime workforce. “

At ABP, the past couple of years have been very positive for aspiring apprentices looking to build a career in maritime. The number of apprentices has risen to more than 70 increase of 20% compared to 2018 and the company has also seen an increase in the number of female apprentices from 11% in the 2018 intake to 16% in the 2019 intake.

Abbie Jones, Apprentice Engineer at the Port of Southampton, said: “My experience of working for ABP has been fantastic. I get to work on a wide range of equipment every day from cranes and air bridges to pump stations, which is what makes my job so interesting.

I also value the fact that I get plenty of opportunities to further my education. For example, I am currently completing the Engineering HNC. The greatest thing about working here are the people - everybody is so friendly and helpful which is what makes working for ABP so enjoyable.”

As the largest and best-connected port operator in the UK, ABP has taken a lead in creating apprenticeships that are uniquely tailored to meet business needs and ensure that those who complete its training programmes are equipped with the right skills to succeed. ABP has lead the way in the development of Port Marine Operation Officer, Marine Pilot, Port Operative and more recently the Harbour Masters Apprenticeship standards.

Every year, ABP also organises an apprentice awards ceremony to recognise and celebrate the achievements of its best and brightest apprentices. In 2019, the ’Apprentice of the Year’ award went to Josh Cooper who was a Mechanical Engineering Apprentice at the time. He was awarded because of his great motivation, excellent academic record, strong team working skills, and for always going above and beyond in all projects he worked on. Currently, he has progressed to becoming a Mechanical Fitter, thanks to his hard work and the qualifications he gained throughout the apprenticeship.

Alison Rumsey, ABP Chief HR Officer, said: „We are lucky to have an incredible cohort of apprentices join us every year who are driven, passionate, and full of the entrepreneurial spirit needed to develop our leaders of the future.

„I look forward to seeing them learn, develop and grow as, through their apprenticeships, they bring forward ideas that will help to transform the maritime sector.“