2020 February 3 15:04

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,700 in RF spot market

Between January 27 and January 31, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 37 against the previous week to RUB 10,700 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 120 to RUB 8,417, in the Volga federal district – climbed by RUB 485 to RUB 7,827, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – fell by RUB 907 to RUB 13,653, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 380 to RUB 24,130.