2020 February 3 14:23

Beginning of icebreaker assistance period announced at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg

Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg has announced the beginning of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches amid sub-zero air temperatures and beginning of ice formation in the Neva Bay. Under the Order signed by Harbour Master Sergey Zheldybin, icebreaker assistance is offered from 12:00 (Moscow time) of February 4, 2020.