2020 February 3 14:02

Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg begins on February 4

Big Port St. Petersburg has announced the beginning of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches amid sub-zero air temperatures and beginning of ice formation in the Neva Bay, Kronshtadt Fairway and Seaway Canal of Saint-Petersburg. Under the Order signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov icebreaker assistance is offered from 12:00 (Moscow time) of February 4, 2020.