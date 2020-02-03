2020 February 3 13:39

Finnlines announces changes in its management

Finnlines announces that Mrs Mervi Pyökäri has been appointed Head of Legal, Insurance and Claims Department and member of the Board of Management of the Finnlines Group and will join it on 3 February 2020. From then on Mr Tapani Voionmaa, Finnlines’ Group General Counsel, hands over the responsibility of all legal matters to Mrs Pyökäri. Mrs Pyökäri will report to CFO, Mr Tom Pippingsköld.

Mr Voionmaa continues as the Senior Advisor of the Finnlines Group until February 2021.

“We welcome Mrs Mervi Pyökäri to Finnlines and wish her all the success in her new position”, says the statement.

Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America