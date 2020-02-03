  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 3 13:20

    KN to operate GNA’s LNG import terminal in Brazil

    KN says it has been appointed as the operator of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Brazilian Port of Açu. KN, KN Açu Serviços de Terminal de GNL Ltda. (Brazilian SPV) and Gas Natural Açu (GNA), which is a joint venture among Prumo Logistica, BP and Siemens, signed a respective agreement for the provision of the services.
     
    Following the signing of the agreement, KN assumes the responsibility for the provision of safe, reliable and efficient operations, including maintenance of the jetty and its installations, gas pipeline and gas metering stations as well as supporting the commissioning of the LNG Terminal. The agreement will become effective once GNA receives remaining corporate and lenders approvals. The initial term of the agreement is for a 13-year operational period following the completion of the terminal and can be extended upon mutual agreement. LNG terminal at the port of Açu is due to start operations in 2020 for the commissioning of GNA’s Thermal Power Plant, UTE GNA I.
     
    “I am excited that today KN brings its expertise to a key project in the expanding Brazilian energy market and I believe that by choosing an independent operator GNA has established the most effective setup for the operations at the Port of Açu LNG terminal. This year marks the 60th anniversary of KN as a company and 5 years of successful operations at the Klaipeda LNG terminal and I am proud to see the increasing demand for our services internationally, - says Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN. - The highest standards achieved in implementation of the LNG terminal project in Lithuania are recognised internationally. Over time, we have accumulated competences that we seek to utilize globally to earn returns for our shareholders.”
     
    The LNG to power project, developed by GNA at the Port of Açu in Brazil, is the largest of its kind in South America. The project includes two natural gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 3GW and the LNG import terminal with a regasification capacity of 21mm m3/day. The newly built FSRU BW Magna of 170,000 cubic meter storage capacity is delivered and operated by BW, while the liquefied natural gas will be supplied by BP, also a shareholder at GNA.
     
    ”This agreement is an important milestone for our project. KN will bring its experience to our LNG Terminal. We are confident that KN will maintain high safety performances”, says Bernardo Perseke, CEO of GNA.
     
    KN has established a company responsible for the implementation of this project in Brazil and will form a team of up to 30 local specialists in 2020. Strategic project management and operational supervision will be ensured by KN team in Lithuania, acting as an LNG competence centre.
     
    “The envisaged operating model will allow us to use KN competencies gained both in Klaipėda and internationally, as well as the knowledge of professional and experienced Brazilian specialists. We believe that this synergy will help us meet high expectations of our customer and ensure flawless operations of the terminal in Brazil, as we have been able to maintain for the five years of LNG import terminal operations in Lithuania,” says Šilenskis.

    KN partnered up with companies developing LNG projects in South America in 2015-2016, when the company supported the construction and commissioning of the LNG terminal in the port of Cartagena, Colombia. KN team provided advisory services concerning technical conditions of the port and terminal operations, risk and security management, as well as training of key specialists and other assistance in the commissioning of the LNG terminal.
     
    GNA - Gás Natural Açu is a joint venture formed among Prumo Logística, BP and Siemens, which is dedicated to the development, implementation and operation of sustainable and structuring energy and gas projects. The company is building in Complex of Port of Açu, Rio de Janeiro, the largest LNG-to-power complex in Latin America. Currently, the project includes the development of two natural gas-fired thermoelectric plants (GNA I and GNA II), which together, will achieve 3 GW of installed capacity, as well as a LNG regasification terminal.

Другие новости по темам: KN, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 3

17:24 NES takes part in Havila Coastal Route project to achive zero-emission operations
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent and from Mediterranean to Far East
16:42 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2020 remained flat YoY at 5.61 million tonnes
16:24 YILPORT Huelva is awarded for its implementation of NAVIS N4
16:15 Implementation of projects under South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020 discussed in Kotka
15:50 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet entered the North Sea
15:27 Maritime Minister meets ABP Apprentices at Port of Southampton
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,700 in RF spot market
14:41 Optimarin breaks records in 2019 and positions for future growth
14:23 Beginning of icebreaker assistance period announced at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
14:02 Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg begins on February 4
13:39 Finnlines announces changes in its management
13:20 KN to operate GNA’s LNG import terminal in Brazil
12:55 Challenging 2019 increased focus on efficiency of KN operations
12:32 Port of Tallinn informed by Health Board of Estonia that risk of contracting coronavirus in the country is very low
12:08 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus
11:41 Russian Railways' network loading down 4.9% to 100.2 million tonnes in January 2020
11:08 ECSA wants to see the current European shipping centre maintained after Brexit
10:47 Northern Fleet divers team arrives in Sevastopol to prepare for Depth 2020 contest
10:29 BC Ferries awards contract for additional Salish Class vessel
10:08 Cochin Shipyard launches passenger/cargo ship for Andaman Administration
09:50 Finnlines announces Bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
09:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.02% to $56.61, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.52% to $51.83
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 487 points
09:08 Seventeen parties signed a declaration of intent for climate-neutral Rhine-Alps corridor
08:34 IMO appoints Conference Division Director

2020 February 2

16:27 Contract award for Skandi Vitoria
15:28 USCG terminates multiple illegal charters in Miami during Super Bowl week
14:31 Kirby announces Q4 and 2019 full year results
13:37 Huntington Ingalls awarded $44m life cycle engineering contract on Navy's LPD-17 class TDS program
13:17 Excelerate and EETL agree to expand Pakistan LNG import terminal
12:06 J.F. Lehman & Company announces definitive agreement to acquire Global Marine Group
10:53 Ørsted to become carbon neutral by 2025

2020 February 1

16:43 NYK examines concept of using ammonia as marine fuel
14:33 USCG, partners rescue two boaters off Hawaii
13:22 Fincantieri delivers Seven Seas Splendor in Ancona
12:42 Essar Ports grows cargo handling by over 20 percent in Q3 FY2019-20
11:05 Furgo divests its interest in GMG

2020 January 31

18:06 Port of Melbourne’s $125 mln Port Rail Transformation Project to reduce truck movements, improve productivity
18:05 INOK TM to supervise construction of two ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk service
17:36 Bahri posts 172% surge in fourth-quarter net profit
17:06 Navibulgar ordered a new series of four 31 800t bulk carriers
16:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Far East
15:54 Navigation of small-size vessels banned in the port of Primorsk from February 1
15:31 Market testing announced for the Outer Port Project in the Port of Gdynia
15:03 Philippine Ports Authority adopts strict nCoV prevention measures in ports
14:48 Gasum to deliver LNG to Equinor’s new shuttle tankers
14:26 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:03 Wärtsilä's Board of Directors decides on a new share-based incentive scheme
13:22 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet made business call in Port of Limassol
13:04 Prosafe issues update on the merger process with Floatel International
12:59 Industry experts draft new BIMCO S&P agreement
12:53 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC
12:35 IAPH Membership Directory 2020 published
12:04 Amursky Shipyard delivers drilling rig supply ship named Ostap Sheremeta to Gazprom Flot
11:08 Port of Oakland Executive Director wants ‘industrial sanctuary’
10:47 North Sea Port vessels may now schedule lock passages in Terneuzen some months in advance
10:26 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.94% to $58.44, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.13% to $53.25
10:08 Increased air draft allows larger ships to reach the Port of Wilmington