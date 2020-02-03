2020 February 3 12:32

Port of Tallinn informed by Health Board of Estonia that risk of contracting coronavirus in the country is very low

The Health Board of Estonia has informed Port of Tallinn that the risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low and there is no need for specific precautions at its harbours.

“At this time Port of Tallinn has increased the frequency of cleaning in our passenger terminals and constantly supervises that the disinfectants are available at the toilets”, says the statement.

Port of Tallinn says it will continue to monitor the situation and update its personnel and visitors as needed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) informs about the occurrence of a new infectious form of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in several countries. Local spread of 2019-nCoV has been observed in China and imported to several countries. Updated information is available on WHO website.