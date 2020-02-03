2020 February 3 11:41

Russian Railways' network loading down 4.9% to 100.2 million tonnes in January 2020

In January 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 100.2 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.9%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 29.3 million tonnnes (-10.8%, year-on-year); coke – 0.876 million tonnnes (-11.1%); crude oil and oil products – 19.9 million tonnnes (-3.9%); iron and manganese ore – 10.1 million tonnnes (+2%); ferrous metal – 6.4 million tonnes (+12.6%); ferrous metal scrap – 0.663 million tonnnes (-2.2%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 5.2 million tonnnes (-2.3%); cement – 1.2 million tonnnes (+8.4%); timber – 3.1 million tonnnes (-14.1%); grain – 1.6 million tonnnes (-21.7%); construction cargo – 8.4 million tonnnes (+0.9%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 1.5 million tonnnes (-2.1%); chemicals and soda – 2.2 million tonnnes (-2.4%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 2.1 million tonnnes (-15.3%).

Freight turnover in January fell by 5.1%, year-on-year, to 209.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 5.8%, year-on-year, to 264.9 billion ton-km.