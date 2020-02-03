2020 February 3 10:47

Northern Fleet divers team arrives in Sevastopol to prepare for Depth 2020 contest

A team of diving specialists of the Northern Fleet arrived in Crimea today to continue training at the training base of the oldest school of Russian divers in Sevastopol. For several years there has been Depth professional skill contest of the International Army Games, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

All divers have already passed the first stage of preparation for the inter-naval competition in the Northern Fleet.

Servicemen began preparing for the competition at the end of October last year. The training took place on the training base of the Northern Fleet search and rescue operations department, as well as in the swimming pool.

Divers improved professional skills necessary for future competitions. Under water, they were engaged in sharpening non-standard shaped objects, assembling and disassembling metal structures, cutting and welding metal. The servicemen also prepared for underwater combat and speed swimming, assisting a surface ship and maintain life of the submarine in distress.