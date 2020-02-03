-
2020 February 3 09:50
Finnlines announces Bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for February 2020 is € 3.51 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for February 2020 is € 3.51 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
