2020 February 3 10:08

Cochin Shipyard launches passenger/cargo ship for Andaman Administration

The first of the two 1,200-persons, 1,000-tonne cargo vessels, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, was launched at CSL’s yard here on Tuesday, KNUD E. HANSEN said in its release. The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo for “all-weather” operation on the mainland-to-A&N route.

The ship is built in steel as a modern, safe and seaworthy vessel with aesthetic lines and a pleasant profile. It comes with “Safe Return to Port” (SRtP) compliance, which is claimed to be a first in Asia. The ship will not only enable safe and comfortable passenger movement, but will also be a boost to the tourism sector, the release added. It is part of the order for four vessels placed with CSL by the A&N Administration. The second 1,200-pax vessel is under construction.

The vessel has a modern cafeteria and recreation rooms. Both Cabin Class (consisting of Deluxe Cabins, First Class Cabins & Second Class Cabins) and Bunk Class accommodation is available on-board. With a speed of 18 knots, the ship combines speed with comfort and would have a complement of 104 staff. It will now undergo outfitting and building up of the accommodation, incl. living quarters, after which it will undergo testing and trials prior to delivery to the Andaman and Nicobar islands in 2021.

KNUD E. HANSEN has worked with Smart Engineering & Design Solutions (India) to deliver 2+2 new ship designs (four vessels in total) for the Andaman & Nicobar Administration of India.

The larger of the two designs is earmarked for a modern sea link between the Indian mainland and the Andaman and Nicobar islands with a passenger capacity of 1,200 and carrying up to 1,000 tons of mixed cargo. The smaller vessels will be running on an interisland service and are designed to carry 500 passengers and 150 tons of mixed cargo.

All four ships will be built at the state-owned Cochin Shipyard in India and sail under the Indian flag. Both designs will replace existing tonnage.