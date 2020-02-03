2020 February 3 08:34

IMO appoints Conference Division Director

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has appointed Ariane Gireud as Director of the Organization’s Conference Division, from 1 February 2020, IMO said in its release.

The division ensures the smooth running of IMO meetings, welcoming around 10,000 delegates per year and supporting the Organization’s work promoting safe, secure, clean and sustainable shipping.

The Conference Division comprises translation services, meeting services, word processing units, as well as a documents, language technologies and terminology section, and also ensures the provision of simultaneous interpretation services during IMO meetings.