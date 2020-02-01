2020 February 1 14:33

USCG, partners rescue two boaters off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard says that together with Maui County Fire Department, and Maui Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services it rescued two boaters from their overturned 13-foot Boston Whaler one mile off Kahoolawe, Friday.



A Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued the two mariners, successfully righted and dewatered the boat, and towed it back to Maalaea Harbor. There were no reports of injuries.



“This was a joint effort involving a number of our crews from Station Maui, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), Maui County Fire Department, and Maui Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Masato Nakajima, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Each unit brings its own unique capabilities to an incident and our crews often train together to respond to just such a case.”



At 8:15 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Maui County dispatch explaining the situation. Two boaters were on their Boston Whaler when the boat began taking on water from over the side and the boat eventually capsized due to the added weight. One of the boaters was able to call 911 and report the situation.



Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and launched the RB-M crew, and an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew. The crew of the Joseph Gerczak also diverted in response.



Maui County Fire Department and Maui Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services deployed Jet ski operators to assist.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders spoke with one of the boaters by phone and obtained his location using the device’s compass application. Watchstanders then vectored in the RB-M crew who found the two boaters hanging onto a floating cooler near the capsized vessel.