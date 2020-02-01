2020 February 1 13:22

Fincantieri delivers Seven Seas Splendor in Ancona

Seven Seas Splendor, the second ultra-luxury cruise ship which Fincantieri built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), was delivered Jan 30 at the Ancona shipyard. The ship owner already ordered Fincantieri a third unit of the series, which will be delivered in 2023, the Italian shipbuilding group said in its press release.



The ceremony was attended, among others, by Jason Montague, President & CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and by Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.



Like her sister ship Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor is 55,000 gross tons, 224 meters long and is able to accommodate 750 passengers on board in 375 spacious suites all including private balconies. In fact, she is the fifth-all-suite vessel in Regent’s fleet. The interiors are particularly sophisticated with attention paid to detail, fine craftsmanship and to passenger comfort. The ships all feature the latest environmental-friendly technologies.



Fincantieri has built 97 cruise ships since 1990 and other 49 ships are currently being designed or built in all the Group’s yards.