-
2020 January 31 12:53
Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC
Hapag-Lloyd has announced details about its new product named Far East Loop 6-8.
Far East Loop 6 (FE6)
Prime Service from North China and Korea to the United Kingdom
Dedicated product for the markets Rotterdam & Antwerp
Connecting South of Spain through Algeciras to main Asian ports
First Effective Voyage:
Westbound: MSC ANNA CNTAO 4th of March 2020
Eastbound: MSC ANNA GBFXT 11th of April 2020
Far East Loop 7 (FE7)
Only direct service to Gothenburg and Aarhus
Direct port call in North China as well as in Malaysia
Dedicated product for the German market with three gateways Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven
Connecting Africa through Tangier to main Asian ports
First Effective Voyage:
Westbound: MAREN MAERSK CNDLC 1st of March 2020
Eastbound: MAREN MAERSK SEGOT 20th of April 2020
Far East Loop 8 (FE8)
Direct port call in Gdansk
Direct port call in North China as well as in Malaysia
Unique direct port call in Kwangyang
Connecting main Asian ports through Algeciras to South of Spain
First Effective Voyage:
Westbound: MSC SIXIN CNTXG 2nd March 2020
Eastbound: MSC SIXIN PLGDN 17th April 2020
Другие новости по темам: MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk