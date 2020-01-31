2020 January 31 12:53

Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC

Hapag-Lloyd has announced details about its new product named Far East Loop 6-8.

Far East Loop 6 (FE6)

Prime Service from North China and Korea to the United Kingdom

Dedicated product for the markets Rotterdam & Antwerp

Connecting South of Spain through Algeciras to main Asian ports

First Effective Voyage:

Westbound: MSC ANNA CNTAO 4th of March 2020

Eastbound: MSC ANNA GBFXT 11th of April 2020

Far East Loop 7 (FE7)

Only direct service to Gothenburg and Aarhus

Direct port call in North China as well as in Malaysia

Dedicated product for the German market with three gateways Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven

Connecting Africa through Tangier to main Asian ports

First Effective Voyage:

Westbound: MAREN MAERSK CNDLC 1st of March 2020

Eastbound: MAREN MAERSK SEGOT 20th of April 2020

Far East Loop 8 (FE8)

Direct port call in Gdansk

Direct port call in North China as well as in Malaysia

Unique direct port call in Kwangyang

Connecting main Asian ports through Algeciras to South of Spain

First Effective Voyage:

Westbound: MSC SIXIN CNTXG 2nd March 2020

Eastbound: MSC SIXIN PLGDN 17th April 2020