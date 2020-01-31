2020 January 31 13:22

Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet made business call in Port of Limassol

The Black Sea Fleet frigate "Admiral Essen", performing tasks as part of the permanent grouping of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean sea, entered the port of Limassol of the Republic of Cyprus, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

As part of the call, the ship will replenish its supplies, and the crew will take excursions to historical places of the city as a rest.

The call of the Russian frigate to a foreign port was in accordance with the plan for the ship's stay in the Mediterranean Sea and the schedule for replenishment of stocks.

The "Admiral Essen" frigate has been performing tasks in the far sea zone since December 2019.