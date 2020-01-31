  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 31 08:24

    EGS connects all deepsea terminals Maasvlakte Rotterdam with Nuremberg

    The network of connections European Gateway Services offers between Bavaria in Germany and the port of Rotterdam is increasingly becoming more comprehensive, port of Rotterdam said in its release. The Rotterdam - Nuremberg rail shuttle is now already calling at all the deepsea terminals at the Maasvlakte (1 and 2).

    Three times a week, EGS provides a rail connection between Rotterdam and Nuremberg in the state of Bavaria and vice versa. In view of the success of this connection and an increase in the number of requests, RWG will also be directly served as of the 1st of February. By doing so, EGS is responding to the wishes of shippers, forwarders and shipping companies; all the deepsea terminals at the Maasvlakte - ECT Delta (with a connection to APMT-R), ECT Euromax, APM2 and RWG - are now directly served and there is a reduced need for shunting.

    EGS also offers a thrice-weekly rail link between Rotterdam and Munich, serving ECT Delta (with a connection to APMT-R), ECT Euromax and RSC Waalhaven.

    This makes the connection between Rotterdam and Bavaria increasingly more comprehensive. By providing direct trucking options and offering the possibility of pre-delivery and post-delivery of containers in the hinterland, EGS is thus creating an ideal one-stop-shop.

    Furthermore, the connections via Rotterdam also benefit both importers and exporters. For example through the first and last port of call function that Rotterdam fulfils for many scheduled deepsea services. Cargo is consequently available sooner in the case of import or can be supplied later in the case of export.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 31

11:08 Port of Oakland Executive Director wants ‘industrial sanctuary’
10:47 North Sea Port vessels may now schedule lock passages in Terneuzen some months in advance
10:26 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.94% to $58.44, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.13% to $53.25
10:08 Increased air draft allows larger ships to reach the Port of Wilmington
09:45 RF Government approves package of bills on privileges for Arctic investment projects
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 31
09:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 498 points
09:08 Port Houston container volumes up 11% in 2019
08:24 EGS connects all deepsea terminals Maasvlakte Rotterdam with Nuremberg

2020 January 30

18:07 Myklebust shipyard signs its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi
17:45 Minesweeper "Valentin Pikul" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet returns from the Mediterranean Sea
17:22 Russia closes its border with China over coronavirus
17:04 DEPA and the European Investment Bank sign financing agreement for the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel for maritime use in Eastern Mediterranean
16:33 Ships of RF Navy's Northern Fleet are practicing take part in exercises in the Bay of Biscay
16:04 Portchain collaborates with Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) to optimize berth planning and digitize the customer experience
15:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
15:28 North-Western Shipping Company carried 5 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, flat YoY
15:04 Elbe's ‘passing box’ widened to 385 metres
14:40 Makarov University starts realization of international project on oil spill response simulators
14:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of new workshops at SC Zvezda
14:02 Equinor awarding contracts in Brazil
13:37 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Pola Maria of Project RSD59
13:02 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts across the North America Region
12:43 BLRT REPAIR YARDS supports 3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress as its sponsor
12:31 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces completion of scrubber program
12:05 Suez Canal bans discharge of wash water from open-loop scrubbers
11:52 A.P. Moller Capital to invest in port and logistics infrastructure in West Africa
11:44 New IAPH Vice President elected
11:06 RF Navy’s oceanographic research vessels arrived to Antarctica to participate in events dedicated to its discovery
10:41 RF Ministry of Emergencies suggests being designated to supervise all small-size vessels
10:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 30
10:09 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a capesize dry bulk vessel and a new time charter contract
09:38 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.1% to $58.26, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.09% to $52.75
09:20 Baltic Dry Index is down to 525 points
09:12 ABS awarded $2.1 mln for safety research
08:29 Torqeedo provides a battery-electric propulsion system for a new dual-mode boat

2020 January 29

18:07 Korean Register publishes technical information on ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
17:35 Port of Baku handled record number of containers and wheeled vehicles in 2019
17:27 WinGD advances clean fuel research with flexible injector concept
17:10 Global Shipping Body (ICS) issues guidance to shipowners in the face of the Corona Virus
15:17 KTK-Bunker supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:34 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches yet another minesweeper Project 12700
14:03 Van Oord starts cooperation on Estonian offshore wind development
13:15 Wärtsilä to supply world’s first hybrid powered self-discharging bulk carriers
12:38 FESCO delivered four gantry cranes from St. Petersburg to Primorye along NSR for Global Ports
12:05 Inmarsat and ITC Global to expand connectivity options for Energy, Maritime and Yachting
11:42 Yury Borisov to supervise shipbuilding development, Marat Khusnullin - transport programmes
11:19 Andrey Belousov to coordinate activities of Transport Ministry and ad hoc Federal Agencies
11:00 Second phase of Novosibirsk Shipping Gateway's reconstruction complete
10:48 DCSA establishes Track and Trace standards for the global container shipping industry
10:36 First multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 laid down for Astrol
10:13 Onezhsky shipyard launches workboat with hybrid propulsion system
09:51 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 29
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.26% to $59.55, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.22% to $54.13
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 539 points

2020 January 28

18:05 Cheniere Energy celebrates 1000th LNG cargo milestone
17:40 NYK establishes first exclusive RORO terminal in Egypt
17:30 Global Ports Holding’s JV buys remaining shares of Malaga Cruise Port concession
15:43 Severnaya Verf starts cutting metal for fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group