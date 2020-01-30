2020 January 30 12:43

BLRT REPAIR YARDS supports 3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress as its sponsor

BLRT REPAIR YARDS supports the 3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress as its sponsor. The Congress slated for 26-27 February 2020 (Moscow, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation) will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

The event is organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews.

The 3rd Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.



The Congress delegates will obtain comprehensive information on the plans of dredging works in Russia for 2020. Special attention will be paid to the Arctic and Northern Sea Route projects. Reliable valuation of damage risk for the environment and the biological resources is getting increasingly crucial. The first day of the Congress will include a competent discussion of the latest solutions in the market of dedicated dredging vessels and equipment. The second day will feature the discussion of regulatory changes in the segment of hydraulic engineering structures as part of the regulatory guillotine. Special focus will be placed on construction of new hydrosystems at inland water ways of the country.

BLRT Grupp is one of the biggest industrial holdings in the region of the Baltic Sea which unites under the name BLRT REPAIR YARDS such members as Tallinn Shipyard in Estonia, Turku Repair Yard in Finland and Western Shiprepair in Lithuania.

BLRT REPAIR YARDS are leaders in the field of ship-repair and conversion of different types of vessels in the region. We offer wide range of services, comprising a total life cycle of the vessels – from design and engineering to the following repair, overhaul, modernization and recycling.

The company is constantly investing in its production and facilities.

One of the biggest investments to date is a Panamax dock, which will be installed in Klaipeda, Lithuania. 235m long (keel blocks length) and 45m wide dock will be largest in the Baltic countries. It will open up new opportunities for ship owners to carry out repair and modernization projects of Post-Panamax, Panamax and Aframax vessels.

With great and modern facilities, secured quality and fine results, BLRT Repair Yards have successfully won their positions in the ship repair market.



