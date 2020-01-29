2020 January 29 09:51

Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue going down amid new virus spreading in China.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $215 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $555 pmt (-$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $525 pmt (-$5).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $465 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $34 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.