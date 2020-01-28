2020 January 28 15:43

Severnaya Verf starts cutting metal for fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group

Severnaya Verf shipyard says it has started cutting metal for the fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by Alternative JSC (a company of NOREBO Group). According to the statement, the ship is to be delivered to the customer in 2022.



Established in 1991 in the Republic of Karelia, Alternative JSC is engaged in catching and processing fish in the North-West Atlantic.



The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. The ships are intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower. Severnaya Verf has signed contracts and prepaid supplies of basic equipment including propulsion units, communication and radio navigation equipment, fish finding systems as well as trawling equipment, refrigerators and other facilities.

The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 14 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers for Norebo (Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov and Kapitan Breyhman are under construction), three longline factory vessels for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship named Marlin for Globus LLC. The first fishing ship, Gandvik-1, was floated out on 20 December 2019.



Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed - 15 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity - 100 tonnes of fish per day, crew –80.



Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 13 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In 2018, Norebo vessels caught more than 618,000 t of fish. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.