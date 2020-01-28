2020 January 28 12:01

Carisbrooke takes D.I.Y approach to BWT compliance with Optimarin for huge savings, efficiency and on-schedule operations

Leading UK shipowner and management company Carisbrooke Shipping has adopted a novel approach to ballast water treatment (BWT) compliance, installing its latest two systems from Optimarin during normal operations, with its own crewmembers, ensuring zero downtime and maximum efficiency and earnings, the company said in its release. The firm, which controls a fleet of general cargo vessels from its base in the Isle of Wight, has just completed commissioning of its second ‘DIY’ installation onboard the 8690 DWT Vectis Falcon.

Carisbrooke signed a BWT frame agreement with Optimarin in 2016, shortly before the Norwegian headquartered specialist became the first supplier in the world to receive full USCG approval for its market proven, UV-based Optimarin Ballast System (OBS). It has since completed installation of six systems, with the first four conducted during scheduled dry dockings.

However, according to Capt. Simon Merritt, Senior Fleet Manager, Carisbrooke, the team were keen to test a new approach for the last two – onboard sister vessels Vectis Falcon and Vectis Eagle.



The ‘initial groundwork’ Merritt refers to involved a process of thorough 3D scanning of the engine room, conducted by Global Engineering specialists Goltens. This provided the measurements that would dictate the positioning of the modular - and therefore easy to install in vessels with limited space – Optimarin BWT unit. Carisbrooke then contacted a highly regarded Polish manufacturer to make the required piping and foundations and, with everything in place, it was over to them to ‘get to work’.



In total, Optimarin systems will be installed on 26 ships within the fleet (the remainder have legacy systems, largely from previous vessel owners).



Optimarin has now sold around 1000 of its fully USCG and IMO compliant Optimarin Ballast Systems, with around 600 installed, of which approximately 40% are retrofits. Customers include names such as Royal Caribbean International, Fednav, GulfMark, Hapag Lloyd, Matson Navigation, McDermott, the Danish Navy, MOL, Seatruck, and Technip, amongst others. OBS has certification from a comprehensive range of classification organizations, including ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR & MLIT Japan.