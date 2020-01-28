  The version for the print

    Rainmaking partners maritime giants with tech startups to energise innovation

    Corporate innovation and venture development firm, Rainmaking has matched five maritime giants with eight startups as part of its Trade & Transport Impact Programme. Cargotec, HHLA, Inmarsat, Shell, and Wärtsilä have been paired up with startup teams from eight different countries. They will work on 13 separate projects with the aim of accelerating innovation that delivers genuine business results.

    With an industry awakening to the challenges of adjusting to an increasingly digital and decarbonised world, there is growing recognition that business as usual is not an option. Designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges in maritime trade and transport, the Trade & Transport Impact Programme aims to disrupt the industry through its collaborative, outcome-oriented approach.

    The specialisms of the startups in the current round of the programme range from port- and cyber security to energy-optimisation and crew welfare. Current projects relate to safety, security and crew welfare, optimisation of port and vessel operations, and autonomous operations and equipment.

    Facilitating positive partnerships between corporates and startups is supporting both sides in achieving progress far more quickly. By setting clear deadlines, the Trade and Transport Impact Programme encourages both partners to work towards delivering tangible results which provide solutions to particular challenges.

    The third cycle of the programme begins in Q1 2020, at which point more organisations will be able to join. Rainmaking is also launching a decarbonisation programme in Singapore at that time, which specifically focuses on startups with solutions that support the transition to a zero carbon future for shipping.

    About Rainmaking
    Rainmaking is a corporate innovation and venture development firm which works with businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes, from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 corporations, in order to solve challenges across the ever-changing landscape of innovation. The multidisciplinary team consists of some of the most experienced venture builders, strategists, engineers, designers, data scientists and growth experts around.

    About the startups
    Bigyellowfish (Netherlands & India) - A digital platform that provides games for behavioural skilling, real-time collaboration for situational awareness, crew well-being and crew engagement; CyberOwl (United Kingdom) - CyberOwl develops and delivers security analytics products to address cybersecurity challenges for the maritime, critical national infrastructure (CNI); i4sea (Brazil) - i4sea developed the only complete and integrated system that allow ports and terminals to manage the influence of ocean & weather on vessel operations; Jujotech (USA) - Intelligence for connected workers. SaaS solution developer offering actionable intelligence for connected workers using AR wearable and mobile devices; KoiReader Technologies (USA) - Unlocking AI-based data capture and process automation for documents, video and human actions for maritime, transportation, logistics, trade & supply chain industry; Scoutbase (Denmark) - Scoutbase is a digital tool that helps companies gather real-time data on what is experienced as problematic on board in real time and across fleets; Signol (United Kingdom) - Signol has developed the world’s first software which uses behavioural economics to motivate fuel-efficient employee decisions; Teqplay (Netherlands) - Teqplay is a context broker providing information and tools to empower the shipping industry to make better informed decisions.



2020 January 28

15:43 Severnaya Verf starts cutting metal for fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
15:02 Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division announces the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines for container ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping
14:38 Metal Shark delivers patrol boat to Puerto Rico customer
14:16 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
14:02 CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from Middle East Gulf and Pakistan to North Europe and the Mediterranean
13:27 Cheniere Energy celebrates 1000th LNG cargo milestone
13:02 Diversification of Poland’s natural gas supply sources and directions is progressing
12:35 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts shipping trains to Elektrougli of Moscow Railways
12:01 Carisbrooke takes D.I.Y approach to BWT compliance with Optimarin for huge savings, efficiency and on-schedule operations
12:00 IMO and WISTA to promote greater diversity in the maritime sector
11:41 New video highlights benefits of working with IMO
11:19 Damen develops new concept vessel – the Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) 9020
11:07 Rainmaking partners maritime giants with tech startups to energise innovation
10:39 Tallink and Silja Line to establish annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg
10:16 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet assisted the crew of a foreign yacht in the Gulf of Aden
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28
09:54 Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress will feature engineering ships buyers subordinate to Rosmorrechflot
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.41% to $58.34, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.28% to $52.99
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 546 points

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port
10:47 DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

2020 January 25

16:11 “Flower Power” from Sanmar and Robert Allan Ltd. – 200 Tugs and Counting
15:27 USCG Cutter Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
13:11 TORM orders two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuildings
12:47 USCG opens Blue Technology Center of Expertise
10:47 Hamburg Süd’s COO Frank Smet to step down
08:31 NORDEN signs charter for more women in shipping

2020 January 24

18:07 Port of Hamburg not expecting reduction in container throughput caused by liner service changes announced by Ocean Alliance and Maersk
17:42 First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock
17:40 Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic
17:16 Gasum completes 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
16:52 Carnival Mardi Gras floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
16:51 Former COO of Stanlow refinery: “The first step of the digitalization is underway”
16:27 Tallink’s vessel Silja Europa to be renewed at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland