2020 January 28 09:54

Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress will feature engineering ships buyers subordinate to Rosmorrechflot

FSI Rechvodput, FSBI Marine Rescue Service and FSI State Customer Directorate will delegate their representatives to the 3rd International Congress “Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures” (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow).

The abovementioned companies subordinate to Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) place orders for construction of engineering ships.



The 3rd Congress will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



The Congress is organized by Media Group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.



Read more on the Events page >>>>