2020 January 27 17:19

Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill

Semco Maritime has been awarded a contract by Seadrill Limited for preparation and modification of the West Bollsta prior to commencing her 10 well contract with Lundin Norway on Norwegian Continental Shelf in Q2 2020. The project will be executed at Semco Maritime’s yard at Hanøytangen outside Bergen starting mid-February 2020, the company said in its release.



The West Bollsta is an advanced harsh environment drilling rig, based on the Moss Maritime CS60 design, owned by Northern Ocean Ltd. and operated by Seadrill. She was finished at Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in 2019.

The project is expected to employ around 100 people at Semco Maritime’s yard facility at Hanøytangen, which has Northern Europe’s largest operating dry-dock of 125x125x17 meters, accommodation with single beds for 365 workers and several quays with depth ranging from 17-90 meters at quayside.