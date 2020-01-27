2020 January 27 17:02

Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019

Baltic Workboats announces that under the category of Best Small Pilot Boat, it has won the Best builder of a Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019 for its model PILOT 15 WP.

“Work Boat World Best Builder of a Small Pilot Boat Award 2019 was assigned to our Pilot 15 WP model after evaluation of the boat named Pilot 61 operated by Szczecin Pilot, a Polish harbour pilots’ association”, says the statement.

According to Baltic Workboats, the 2019 Work Boat World Best awards is hosted by Baird Maritime.

Baltic Workboats AS is a growing shipyard with modern facilities and a highly skilled workforce of more than 150 people. Over the last 15 years, the company has designed, built and delivered more than 150 highly versatile vessels, which are in service with governments, companies and research institutions in twelve countries around the world.