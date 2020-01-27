  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 27 15:04

    Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships

    Seaspan Corporation announced the closing of its previously announced purchase of a fleet of six containerships.

    Seaspan's global fleet now approaches one million TEU, with a total fleet size of approximately 975,000 TEU. Seaspan continues to be the market leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships, with a market share of approximately 7.7% of the global fleet, measured by TEU.1

    About Seaspan

    Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 containerships, including one vessel Seaspan has agreed to purchase, which has not yet been delivered, representing total capacity of more than 975,000 TEU. Seaspan's current operating fleet of 118 vessels has an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Другие новости по темам: Seaspan  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port
10:47 DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

2020 January 25

16:11 “Flower Power” from Sanmar and Robert Allan Ltd. – 200 Tugs and Counting
15:27 USCG Cutter Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
13:11 TORM orders two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuildings
12:47 USCG opens Blue Technology Center of Expertise
10:47 Hamburg Süd’s COO Frank Smet to step down
08:31 NORDEN signs charter for more women in shipping

2020 January 24

18:07 Port of Hamburg not expecting reduction in container throughput caused by liner service changes announced by Ocean Alliance and Maersk
17:42 First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock
17:40 Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic
17:16 Gasum completes 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
16:52 Carnival Mardi Gras floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
16:51 Former COO of Stanlow refinery: “The first step of the digitalization is underway”
16:27 Tallink’s vessel Silja Europa to be renewed at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland
16:04 United Heavy Lift GmbH Hamburg takes over a modern Heavy Lift fleet of nine eco-friendly F900 newbuildings
16:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
15:32 First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov held meeting with senior executives of RF Transport Ministry
15:03 Dublin Port Company christens its new Pilot Boat, DPC Tolka
14:30 Sergey Sapegin takes the helm of Kaliningrad Railway
14:03 The Grande Houston delivered to the Grimaldi Group
13:25 Port of Guayaquil inaugurates deepened maritime access channel
12:58 Bunker prices are table at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:01 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Middle East & Asia
11:00 MAN Energy Solutions wins contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two patrol vessels
10:33 The ShipFC project to convert offshore vessel to run on ammonia-powered fuel cell
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 24
09:31 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $62.26, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.4% to $55.81
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 576 points

2020 January 23

19:00 Chembulk Tankers announces management changes
18:27 KOTUG provides salvage assistance to MV EM-OINOUSSES
18:07 Ocean Installer awarded contract with Dana Petroleum
17:42 Almost 290 cruise liners will call at Ports of Stockholm in 2020
17:37 NYK-operated coal carrier Sunshine Pride enters service for Joban Joint Power