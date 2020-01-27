2020 January 27 15:04

Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships

Seaspan Corporation announced the closing of its previously announced purchase of a fleet of six containerships.

Seaspan's global fleet now approaches one million TEU, with a total fleet size of approximately 975,000 TEU. Seaspan continues to be the market leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships, with a market share of approximately 7.7% of the global fleet, measured by TEU.1



About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 containerships, including one vessel Seaspan has agreed to purchase, which has not yet been delivered, representing total capacity of more than 975,000 TEU. Seaspan's current operating fleet of 118 vessels has an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.