2020 January 24 17:42

First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock

In only the second ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to take place in Germany, the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel ‘Kairos’, operated by Nauticor, has supplied DEME’s next generation offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’. For the Port of Rostock, this ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation is a premiere, the company said in its release.

‘Orion’ is currently at the Liebherr construction yard in the Port of Rostock, where it is being outfitted with a 5,000-tonne crane. DEME leads the industry with the adoption of LNG, with the new offshore installation vessel being the fifth dual fuel addition to the fleet, following three trailing suction hopper dredgers (‘Minerva’, ‘Scheldt River’ and ‘Bonny River’) and a cable laying vessel (‘Living Stone’).



The ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG is another milestone in the construction of this game-changing vessel, which features a unique combination of exceptionally high transport and load capacity, impressive lifting heights and green technology. With its multi-year fleet investment programme DEME aims to make continuous improvements in terms of productivity and environmental performance.



About DEME



DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, marine engineering and environmental remediation. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience and has fostered a pioneering approach throughout its history, being a frontrunner in innovation and new technologies.



DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. Although DEME’s activities originated with the core dredging business, the portfolio diversified substantially over the decades, including dredging and land reclamation, solutions for the offshore energy market, infra marine solutions and environmental solutions.



While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.



About Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG



The Hamburg based company Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG is a leading supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel for ships. As a part of The Linde Group, a world-wide leading gas and engineering company, Nauticor combines a broad range of competencies in cryogenic technology, logistics, and bunkering to develop LNG supply solutions for maritime customers in Northwest Europe, especially in the North and Baltic Sea.



It is Nauticor’s strategy to cover the entire LNG value chain from the terminal to the end customer, including sourcing, transport, storage and bunkering in strategically important ports. Since the beginning of 2019, Nauticor has been using the world’s largest LNG bunker supply vessel ‘Kairos’ to supply a variety of customers in the North Sea and Baltic Sea with LNG. Amongst those customers there are product tankers, ferries, bulk carriers and special purpose vessels, such as the DEME owned vessels ‘Scheldt River’ and ‘Orion’.