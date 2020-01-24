2020 January 24 15:32

First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov held meeting with senior executives of RF Transport Ministry

On 23 January 2019, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with the senior executives of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, says press center of the Ministry.



Andrey Belousov outlined the tasks of RF Transport Ministry for the nearest time and for the long run and officially introduced Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh.



According to RBC, Andrey Belousov will directly supervise the sphere of transport within the Government. The area of his responsibility will include the Ministry of Transport, Federal Air Transport Agency, Federal Road Transport Agency and other ad hoc bodies.