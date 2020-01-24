-
2020 January 24 12:01
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Middle East & Asia
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Effective February 1st, 2020 (date of loading) until further notice:
Origin range: From Ecuador (all ports)
Destination range: Europe, Baltic, East & West Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Africa (including Morocco), Middle East Gulf & Asia (all ports)
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 500 per Reefer container (20'RH & 40'RH)
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2020 January 24
2020 January 23
2020 January 22
2020 January 21
|18:27
|ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries complete landmark smart functions JDP