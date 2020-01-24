  The version for the print

    CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Middle East & Asia

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

    Effective February 1st, 2020 (date of loading) until further notice:
     Origin range: From Ecuador (all ports)
     Destination range: Europe, Baltic, East & West Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Africa (including Morocco), Middle East Gulf & Asia (all ports)
     Cargo: Reefer
     Amount: USD 500 per Reefer container (20'RH & 40'RH)

