2020 January 23 16:48

Draft Strategy for Development of Russia’s Arctic Zone to be ready by 20 March 2020

Draft Strategy for the Development of Russia’s Arctic Zone through 2035 developed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic has been submitted to the federal authorities and to the regions within the Arctic Zone, says press center of the Ministry.



“We suppose there will be another series of discussions before the Strategy is finally shaped. I would emphasize that some earlier proposals of the region have already been included into the raft document. So it is quite an active process involving all the stakeholders”, commented Aleksand Krutikov, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East.



The Draft Strategy for the Development of Russia’s Arctic Zone will be finally prepared for submission to the Security Council of Russia by 20 March 2020. In early June the Strategy is to be publically presented at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).



In December 2019, the Security Council of Russia approved the Basic Principles of the State Policy in the Arctic. The Plan for the Development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) infrastructure until 2035 was also approved in December. Also, the Agency for the Development of Human Capital in the Far East and Arctic has become operational.



