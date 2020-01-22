2020 January 22 14:57

Positive steps for Somalia’s maritime sector

IMO says induction training is underway for staff from Somalia’s Maritime Administration ahead of the relaunch of the country’s maritime sector.

The training, taking place in the Djibouti Regional Training Centre (19-23 January), is part of IMO/UNSOM efforts to support the Federal Government of Somalia and regional authorities to set up the core functions of a maritime administration and build a firm basis for future maritime development.

Participants are focusing on the rights and obligations of relevant international maritime conventions (UNCLOS, SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, MLC) and legal frameworks that will be necessary in putting the newly-developed Somali Maritime Code into action. The relaunch is a vital step in Somalia’s recovery from a long conflict and will be a key tool in developing practical ways to implement the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.