  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 22 10:10

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) changed irregular on January 21:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 381.13 (+1.77)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 627.00 (0.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 673.95 (-0.26)

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell on Jan.21 on expectations that a well-supplied market would be able to absorb disruptions that have cut Libya’s crude production to a trickle.

    Brent for March settlement decreased by $0.61 to $64.59 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March fell by $0.38 to $58.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $6.21 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery lost $7.75.

    Today morning global oil indexes continue slight downward evolution.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow by 1.9 percent this year, revising down its forecast of 2.2-percent growth from just three months ago, due to expected lower Saudi oil production as the Kingdom has pledged to overcomply with the OPEC+ oil production cuts. At the OPEC+ meeting in December, OPEC and its partners decided to deepen the current cuts by 500,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2020, when demand is expected at its weakest for 2020. This brings total production reductions at 1.7 million bpd—that is if rogue members fall in line with their quotas. Considering the pledge from OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia that it would continue to significantly overcomply with its share of the cuts, the total OPEC+ cuts could be as high as 2.1 million bpd.

    Local Libyan tribes, allies of Libya’s General Haftar’s LNA, disrupted production at the El Feel and Sharara fields and blocked the transportation of crude oil to the Zawiya export terminal. The fields, producing 70,000 and 300,000 bpd, are the country’s main producing fields. Haftar’s allies acted while France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Turkey and several others gathered in Berlin to discuss a possible ceasefire between the Tripoli based and UN backed El Serraj government (GNA) and Haftar’s UAE-Egypt backed LNA. The shut-ins at the El Feel and Sharara field are not the only outages in the country.

    The Tripoli based National Oil Corporation (NOC) recently declared a force majeure after the LNA blocked the exports from Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Sidra. The force majeure was called after the LNA ordered the units managing local production to halt exports via these ports. The closure of operations in the East of the country has taken out around 800,000 bpd. Taking into account all outages, only around 60,000 bpd of capacity will still be online, compared to the 1.23 million bpd the country produced in November. The impact of Libya’s oil outages on global markets are relatively small so far, but a protracted supply disruption surely affect global fuel prices.

    Escalating protests in Iraq have led to a halt in production at the Al Ahdab oil field, which pumps some 70,000 bpd. It has been blockaded by security guards who are protesting against the absence of permanent employment contracts. The other field at risk of closure, Badra, produces about 50,000 bpd. Iraq is the second-largest oil producer and exporter in OPEC. It has been hit by a series of economic protests that started last year and are not showing any sings of ending any time soon as disgruntled citizens demand better public services and economic reforms and protest against widespread government corruption. Serious supply disruptions from Iraq have not happened recently, and therefore have the potential to push prices a lot higher.

    The governments of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal have pledged their political support for the creation of a European-led maritime surveillance mission in the Strait of Hormuz. The governments of the eight countries share the assessment that the current situation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz remains unstable in a region critical to global stability, and support the de-escalation approach when it comes to dealing with regional security issues. It is expected, that the mission will concretely provide enhanced maritime situation awareness and surveillance through the deployment of additional maritime surveillance assets in the Gulf and Arabian Sea.

    A submission by Finland and Germany to the IMO’s Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) sub-committee includes the finding of a recent report which are said to ‘clearly indicate’ that new IMO 2020-compliant 0.50% sulphur fuel blends contain high aromatic compound levels, which can directly impact on black carbon (BC) emissions. A comparison was made between the BC emissions of 0.50% hybrid fuels and HFO and DMA, and also a synthetic Gas to Liquid (GtL) fuel, using varying engine ratings on a test bed. None of 0.50% fuels showed any reduction in BC emissions compared to HFO, but there was a reduction in the emissions of conventional DMA grade distillate and particularly the GtL fuel. The study suggests that the results of the test indicate that it is necessary to include aromatic content in the ISO 8217 specification as this would enable a better assessment of bunker fuels in terms of their environmental performance in terms of BC emissions.

    We expect bunker prices may go downwards today in a range of minus 1-3 USD for IFO and in a range of minus 7-12 USD for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 22

16:05 European shipping industry urges the revival of Operation Sophia
15:38 Marubeni and Klaveness join forces to create the world’s leading dry bulk Panamax pool
15:23 IMO Secretary-General calls for renewed cooperation at Davos forum
14:57 Positive steps for Somalia’s maritime sector
13:40 Medium sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin entered service with the Baltic Fleet
12:52 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:29 Nonius Engineering supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
11:44 NIBULON’s fleet transported a record number of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers in 2019
11:19 DNV GL’s Technology Outlook 2030: Digital acceleration and climate change
11:01 IMO Secretary-General assesses progress on sulphur limit implementation
10:58 NIBULON’s non-self-propelled B1500 Project vessel made its first cargo trip
10:36 Nibulon achieved record export results in 2019
10:13 Representatives of Russian and Japanese Navies held briefing on board Baltic Fleet’s guard ship
10:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22
09:51 Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.4% to $64.33, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.48% to $58.1
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 689 points

2020 January 21

18:27 ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries complete landmark smart functions JDP
18:07 Mystic orders four more Explorer Class Polar expedition vessels
17:43 Outer Port is among main topics of Polish-Japanese economic cooperation
17:19 Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System Simulator launched to raise training levels
17:18 BCT ends 2019 with highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU
16:55 Letter of Intent signed between Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. and Pelixar S.A.
16:14 New ASCO vessel to be named after Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh
15:30 Port of Singapore throughput in 2019 declined by 0.6% to 626.18 million tonnes
15:01 Freight turnover of Neva-Metal (Saint-Petersburg) in 2019 remained flat Y-o-Y at 3.2 million tonnes
14:39 18,880 ships with total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed Suez Canal in 2019
14:06 BIMCO issues update on Persian Gulf tensions and sanctions clauses
13:42 Rosmorport reports on icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of mid-January 2020
13:17 Throughput of port Kaliningrad in 2019 fell by 21% Y-o-Y to 11.06 million tonnes
12:53 Eesti Gaas becomes one of the largest LNG suppliers in the region
12:28 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2019 fell by 37% Y-o-Y to 1.21 million tonnes
12:05 German Naval Yards Kiel takes legal actions against MKS 180 procurement
11:54 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes
11:29 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2019 climbed by 3% Y-o-Y to 19.40 million tonnes
11:05 Fincantieri enters the green cutting-edge project “ITER”
10:52 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2019 grew by 14% Y-o-Y to 61.02 million tonnes
10:37 Software for ship agents supported with digitalisation grant
10:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 729 points
10:05 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21
09:47 MOL Logistics (Thailand) strengthens total logistics services
09:30 Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y
09:13 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes
08:44 Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract extension for low-emission rig Maersk Integrator under Aker BP alliance
07:41 Kuehne + Nagel to accelerate development in Asia Pacific

2020 January 20

18:37 Semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ nominated for Offshore Renewables Award 2020
18:06 Freeport LNG achieves start of commercial operations for second liquefaction train
17:55 Russia and Japan to conduct joint exercise in the Arabian sea
17:39 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ
17:34 Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea
17:06 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique sign contracts for construction of third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships
16:52 Cryostar and KC LNG awarded contract for building LNG facility in port of Antwerp
16:33 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 20-21 May 2020
16:09 PETRONAS concludes 12-year LNG deal with Shenergy
15:41 APM Terminals signs partnership with Brasco for oil exploration support
15:25 BIMCO’s sounding board to take sale and leaseback project to the next phase
14:58 88% of comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure fulfilled by 1 January 2020
14:26 Port of Kiel concludes last year with good results
14:02 Port of Tallinn reports on its most important events and projects in 2019